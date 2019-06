/photo news/ Iran’s judiciary officials renew allegiance to Imam Khomeini’s ideals

22 June 2019 / 17:38

Tehran (ISNA) – Concurrent with the first day of Iran’s Judiciary Week, Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi and high-ranking officials of Iran’s judicial system paid tribute to the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini and renewed allegiance to the ideals of Imam Khomeini by being present at Imam Khomeini Mausoleum on Saturday June 22.