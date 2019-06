2019 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League; Iran beat Portugal 3-1

22 June 2019 / 10:14

Tehran (ISNA) - In the fourth week of 2019 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League, France men's national volleyball team won Australia 3-0 on Friday June 22 at Aedebil's Rezazadeh Stadium.

Then, Iran men's national volleyball team played against Portugal and managed to beat the European volleyball team 3-1.

Currently, Iran leads the table of the competitions with 27 points.