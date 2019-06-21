Tehran (ISNA) - The IRGC Aerospace Force diaplayed the wreckage of the U.S. spy drone which was shot down earlier on Thursday after intruding into Iranian airspace.
Before displaying the wreckage of the drone, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said on Twitter, "We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down".
/Photo News/ Wreckage of U.S. drone shot down in Iranian airspace
