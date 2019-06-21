/Photo News/ Iran's Zarif meets Turkish counterpart

21 June 2019 / 13:32

Tehran (ISNA) - The meeting of Iran-Turkey Strategic Planning Joint Commission was held on Friday morning June 21 between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu at Abbasi Hotel of Isfahan, Iran.

The bilateral ties between Iran and Turkey, especially the implementation of the previous agreements between the countries in economic areas and the latest developments in the region and the world were among the most important issues negotiated between the two high-ranking officials of Iran and Turkey.

The meeting was held privately.