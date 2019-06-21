/Photo News/ Presentation of Esteghlal's new head coach

21 June 2019 / 12:49

Tehran (ISNA) – The official presentation of Andrea Stramaccioni, the new head coach of Iran's Esteghlal FC, was held on Thursday June 20 in Tehran.

During signing his contract with Esteghlal FC, Mr Stramaccioni said, "I do not like to make a promise that I cannot fulfil, but I promise to improve the quality of Esteghlal FC".