/Photo News/ Iranian FM's visit to Isfahan

21 June 2019 / 12:14

Tehran (ISNA) - On a two-day visit to Isfahan Province, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif unveiled the gifts of the high-ranking officials of the countries such as China, Australia, Oman, Palestine and Sri Lanka to Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday June 20 at Isfahan Central Library.

Mr Zarif also went on the visit to the project of Isfahan International Exhibitions.

On the second day of his visit to Isfahan, Iranian Foreign Minister is to meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.