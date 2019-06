President in cabinet session: US actions against Iranian nation not sanction, but crime against humanity

19 June 2019 / 16:25

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s weekly cabinet session, presided by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, was held on Wednesday June 19 in Tehran.

Speaking in a cabinet session on Wednesday, Dr Hassan Rouhani said, “The United States’ actions against the Iranian nation is not sanction, but economic terrorism and crime against humanity”.