Iran is beautiful; Shadegan Ponds’ flamingoes

19 June 2019 / 16:24

Tehran (ISNA) – In the beginning of the Persian New Year 1398, many cities in Iran were hit by flood waters and that was beneficial for many wetlands throughout the country such as “Shadegan Ponds” as its water level has increased to 90 percent of its total capacity.

Currently, there are more flamingoes in Shadegan Ponds in comparison with previous years. They inhabit in southern parts of the wetland where there is salt water.

At this time, flamingoes incubate their eggs in Shadegan Ponds and it is estimated that the current population of flamingoes in the wetland, which is 6,200, will be increased to 7,000.