2019 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League; Iran beat Poland 3-2

Tehran (ISNA) – In the third week of 2019 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League, Iran men's national volleyball team beat Poland 3-2 on Saturday June 15 in Urmia's Ghadir Arena. Iran leads the table at 2019 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League with 21 points. Russia and Brazil have been placed second and third with 20 and 19 points respectively.

15 June 2019 / 21:54