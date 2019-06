/photo news/ Two tankers hit in Gulf of Oman

13 June 2019 / 15:55

Tehran (ISNA) – Two oil tankers were hit in a suspected attack on Thursday June 13 in the Gulf of Oman.

Oil tanker Front Altair (operating under a Marshall Islands flag) and Kokuka Courageous (working under a panama flag) were the two tankers hit in the Gulf of Oman during which there were explosions which caused a fire onboard.

The crew of the two tankers has been safely evacuated. The photos have been taken from one of the tankers.