/photo news/ Urmia’s Ghadir Arena to host FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League

13 June 2019 / 10:44

Tehran (ISNA) – The third week of FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League is going to be held at Ghadir Arena of Urmia located in Iran’s Urmia City on June 14-16 during which Iran, Canada, Poland and Russia will compete against each other.

Ghadir Arena of Urmia, which has a seating capacity of six thousand, is only used for volleyball matches.

It is one of the well-equipped sports stadiums in Iran which hosted 2010 Asian Men’s Volleyball Cup.