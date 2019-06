To be updated... Iran’s Rouhani receives Japan’s Abe

12 June 2019 / 18:42

Tehran (ISNA) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was officially welcomed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday June 12 at Sa’dabad Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran.

Japanese officials stated that Japanese Prime Minister’s visit to Tehran has been aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the US.