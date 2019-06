President at cabinet session: Today, people more hopeful, officials more united

12 June 2019 / 16:27

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s weekly cabinet session, presided by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, was held on Wednesday June 12 in Tehran.

Speaking on Wednesday in a cabinet session, Dr Hassan Rouhani said, “Such pressures by the United States are unprecedented in the history and cannot be compared with even sanctions under Chapter VII of the UN charter”.

He continued, “Despite all these pressures, we are in very good conditions; of course, this does not mean that we have no problems”.