/photo news/ Iran’s Zarif meets Japanese counterpart

12 June 2019 / 13:57

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Wednesday June 12 in Tehran.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe heading a high-ranking delegation will also arrive in Tehran on Wednesday evening.

Japanese officials stated that Japanese Prime Minister’s visit to Tehran has been aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the US.