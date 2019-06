/photo news/ 3rd platform of Iran’s South Pars shipped on Tue.

11 June 2019 / 17:40

Tehran (ISNA) – The third platform of Iran’s South Pars gas field’s phase 14 was shipped on Tuesday June 11 in Bandar-e Abbas City in order to be installed on its designated offshore spot.

With the shipping of this platform, the production of 500 million cubic feet of sour gas, 25 thousand barrels of condensate and 100 tons of sulfur will be added to the country’s current gas and energy production per day.