1st Asia Pacific Innovation Forum opens in Tehran

11 June 2019 / 17:40

Tehran (ISNA) – The first Asia Pacific Innovation Forum was held on Tuesday June 11 in Tehran in the presence of Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and UN Under-secretary-General Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana at Iran International Conference Centre.

The Forum is relevant to technology start-ups addressing sustainable development challenges, policymakers working on technology start-up strategies, leaders of technology parks, and public and private institutions investing in and supporting technology start-up development.

The event was held in the presence of high-ranking and international decision-makers from 63 member countries of ESCAP.