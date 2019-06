/photo news/ Open session of Iran’s Parliament

11 June 2019 / 17:39

Tehran (ISNA) – Today’s session of Iran’s Parliament, presided by Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, was held on Tuesday June 11 in the presence of Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Masoud Soltanifar.

Three MPs were supposed to ask Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif their questions in this session, but the Parliament agreed to postpone it at the government’s request.