/photo news/ Iranian President, German FM meet in Tehran

11 June 2019 / 09:30

Tehran (ISNA) – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday June 10 on a one-day visit to Tehran.

Speaking in a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas on Monday evening, President Hassan Rouhani said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to develop political and economic relations with the European Union member states, especially Germany”.