/photo news/ Iran’s Zarif meets German counterpart

10 June 2019 / 14:56

Tehran (ISNA) – On a one-day visit to Tehran, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday June 10 at Iran’s Foreign Ministry Building.

The German top diplomat is also scheduled to hold meeting with Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani.