Iran is beautiful; Unknown land of Chabahar

5 June 2019 / 17:28

Tehran (ISNA) – Chabahar is a city located in southern Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran.

It is the only oceanic port of Iran located in the shores of Makran Coast and warm waters of Indian Ocean.

Chabahar has got the best oceanic shores of Iran as well as the mildest weather in the south of the country.

If you travel 100 kilometers into the city you can see unique and rare tourist attractions of the world in this city. For example, Martian Mountains in Latin America and the meeting of desert and sea in Africa.

People of Chabahar are Balochi and speak in Balochi language.

Most of them are Sunnis and you will find them very hospitable and friendly.

Neighbouring the sea, being close to Tropic of Cancer and being in the way of monsoon winds of Indian subcontinent and tropical fronts have caused the region to have a mild tropical climate with relative humidity.

Throughout Iran, Chabahar City is the warmest spot in winter and the coldest southern port in summer.

Chabahar Port, 11 kilometers in extent, has the same latitude as the PortMiami in Florida Peninsula and its climatic conditions are exactly the same as Miami.

At first glance, Chabahar Port may seem to be a deprived area with no tourists attractions and historical backgrounds, but the fact is that this missing heaven of Iran has many natural and historical attractions with an outstanding beauty and Just because of the lack of tourism infrastructures and poor access to the city, people don’t consider it as a tourist spot.