/photo news/ Offering Eid al-Fitr’s prayers all over Iran

5 June 2019 / 12:07

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranians all over Iran offered prayers on Wednesday morning June 5 to mark Eid al-Fitr in different cities of Iran.

Eid al-Fitr is a celebration which shows the end of Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and Muslims celebrate it with offering prayers after a month of fasting.