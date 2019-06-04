Marking 30th anniversary of Imam Khomei's passing

Tehran (ISNA) – The 30th anniversary of Imam Khomeini's passing was marked on Tuesday June 4 in Tehran. Mourners from all walks of life converged on Imam Khomeini's Mausoleum to pay tribute to the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Rouhollah Mousavi Khomeini, better known as Imam Khomeini. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also delivered a speech during the ceremony held in the presence of military and government officials, special guests and mourner

4 June 2019 / 21:55