Freiburg: ‘The City of Bicycles’

4 June 2019 / 11:28

Tehran (ISNA) – Freiburg im Breisgau is a historic city located in southwest Germany’s Black Forest.

The city is divided into historic and modern parts in which no vehicles are allowed to be driven in the historic part of Freiburg im Breisgau but emergency ones and people, living in this part, only use bicycles or public transportation such as tram, the most favourite public transportation vehicle of the city.

Freiburg im Breisgau can be called “The City of Bicycles” where most people use a special bicycle according to their needs and taste. For example, they use bicycles to go to work.

Since the price of different types of energy such as petrol is high in the southwest city of Germany, people prefer to use bicycles.

Using bicycles has become an important part of people’s daily life in this city because they really care about clean air and some of them become reluctant to buy a car because of that so if a person needs a car, they can rent one for a period of time.

People of Freiburg im Breisgau care about clean and pure air so that using bicycles and public transportation such as tram are best ways for them to achieve their goals of providing clean air for their city. There are also find Multi-storey Bicycle Parks in this city.