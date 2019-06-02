Iran is beautiful; Qavam House: important legacy of Iran’s history

2 June 2019 / 18:01

Tehran (ISNA) – “Qavam House”, a beautiful building surrounded with lovely gardens that you can walk through and experience the old times and enjoy the beauty and art of its lovely surroundings, is located in Shiraz City of Iran.

The House has been built during the reign of Qajar Dynasty. You can find the arts of stucco, Persian miniature, Āina-kāri (a kind of interior decoration made by Iranian artists by putting small pieces of mirror together), brickwork, stone carving, mosaic and wood carving which have been appeared in full beauty all over the House alongside pretty gardens.

Qavam House is an important legacy of Iran’s history.