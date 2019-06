/photo news/ Iranian President, athletes hold cordial meeting

2 June 2019 / 09:31

Tehran (ISNA) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a cordial meeting with athletes on Saturday June 1 in Tehran.

Stating that athletes bring pride and liveliness to the country alongside medals, President stressed that the arena of sport must be the arena of unity in the entire Iran and the entire nation need to be united in sports and not let competitions bring about division.