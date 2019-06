/photo news/ Iran’s Zarif meets Tajik FM

1 June 2019 / 12:03

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his Tajik counterpart Sirodjidin Muhriddin on Saturday June 1 in Tehran.

During his visit, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirodjidin Muhriddin is going to meet with high-ranking Iranian officials.