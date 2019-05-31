/photo news/ Marking 'Intl. Quds Day' in Iran

31 May 2019 / 16:12

Tehran (ISNA) – On the 'International Quds Day', Iranians held massive rallies in support of oppressed people of Palestine on Friday May 31 in Tehran and over 950 cities all over Iran.

The International Quds Day is the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, and is marked annually on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Iran and worldwide.