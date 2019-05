/photo news/ Iran’s biggest Iftar feast in Aq Qala City

29 May 2019 / 14:42

Tehran (ISNA) – In concurrence with ‘Laylat al-Qadr’ nights, a public institution located in Mazandaran Province prepared an Iftar tableloth, one kilometer in length, on Tuesday May 28 in collaboration with Sports and Youth Affairs departments of Mazandaran and Golestan during which over four thousand local people attended the feast.

“Iftar” is the meal eaten by Muslims after the sun has set during Ramadan.