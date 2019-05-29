On the 23rd night of Ramadan Month; Iranians hold last ‘Laylat al-Qadr’ ceremony

29 May 2019 / 08:11

Tehran (ISNA) – On the 23rd night of Holy Ramadan Month, Iranians held the last ‘Laylat al-Qadr’ ceremony on Tuesday night May 28 in different cities of Iran.

“Laylat al-Qadr” is the night during which the first verses of Holy Quran were revealed to the Islam Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Muslims believe that on this night the blessings and mercy of God are abundant, sins are forgiven, supplications are accepted, and that the annual decree is revealed to the angels who also descend to earth, specially the Angel Gabriel, referred to as "the Spirit", to perform every and any errand decreed by God.

Laylat al-Qadr is definitely one of the nights of the last ten days of Ramadan Month, but there is no certainty which night is Laylat al-Qadr so Muslims hold the ceremony on the nights of 19th, 21st and 23rd of Ramadan Month, which have the highest chance of being the night.