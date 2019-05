/photo news/ Funeral ceremony of martyred police chief held in Kermanshah

28 May 2019 / 16:43

Tehran (ISNA) – The funeral ceremony of Kourosh Haji Moradi, the police chief of the Eslamabad-e-Gharb City located in Kermanshah Province, was held on Tuesday May 28 in Kermanshah Province.

Kourosh Haji Moradi was martyred on Sunday May 26 on the 21st night of Ramadan Month in a shoot-out with gunmen.