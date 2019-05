On the day of the martyrdom of Imam Ali; Mourning ceremony held in Tehran

28 May 2019 / 16:10

Tehran (ISNA) – The mourning ceremony for the martyrdom of Imam Ali (PBUH) was held on Monday May 27 in Tehran in the presence of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Imam Ali (PBUH) was the first Imam and the rightful immediate successor to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Shia belief.