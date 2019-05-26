During an open session of Iran's Parliament; New members of Parliament's presiding board chosen

26 May 2019 / 16:39

Tehran (ISNA) – The open session of Iran's Parliament was held on Sunday May 26 during which the MPs voted to choose the new members of Iran's Parliament presiding board. According to the votes, Ali Larijani remained in the post as the Parliament's Speaker for the 12th consecutive year. Also during today's open session, Masoud Pezeshkian and Abdolreza Mesri were elected as the first and second deputi speaker's of the Parliament.

Ali Motahari had served as the second deputy speaker of the Parliament for the last three years.