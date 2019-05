/photo news/ Training camp of Iran men’s national canoe polo team

24 May 2019 / 10:19

Tehran (ISNA) – In preparation for the 2019 Canoe Polo Asian Championships, the second training camp of Iran men’s national canoe polo team is being held in Kermanshah Province and will continue until May 30.

The Iranian squad comprised of 12 canoers stands a good chance to win the 2019 Canoe Polo Asian Championships which is going to be held in Iran’s capital, Tehran August 12-15.