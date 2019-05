President at national conference for praising war veterans: Iranians to make enemies regret about economic war

24 May 2019 / 08:47

Tehran (ISNA) - The 12th National Conference for Praising War Veterans was held on Thursday May 23 at Iran International Conference Centre in the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Speaking on Thursday evening at the 12th National Conference for Praising War Veterans, Dr Rouhani said, "We do not just say that we are standing tall against enemies, but our martyrs are proof of this".