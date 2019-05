‘Gargee'an’ celebration in Ahvaz

22 May 2019 / 14:40

Tehran (ISNA) – Gargee’an celebration is an old tradition held in the middle of Ramadan Month, the birth anniversary of Imam Hassan (PBUH) the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the provinces of Khuzestan and Hormozgan and Arab countries such as Iraq.

According to this tradition, children are dressed in their traditional costumes and go to houses of their neighbourhood in order to get candies, sweets, etc.