Iran is beautiful; Beautiful Kharg Island

22 May 2019 / 14:40

Tehran (ISNA) – Kharg Island is located 56 kilometers northwest of Bushehr Province and 35 kilometers of Ganaveh Port and is considered as the island of Bushehr Province according to country subdivisions.

Kharg, a coral island, is 10 kilometers in length and nearly 5 kilometers in width. Geologists believe that Kharg Island has been created one million years ago and appeared above sea level over 14 thousand years ago.