/photo news/ Persian Gulf Pro League, 28th week

4 May 2019 / 12:32

Tehran (ISNA) – In the 28th week of Persian Gulf Pro League, seven matches have been played so far and Persepolis FC leads the table with 57 points.

The photos have been taken from the following football match results:

FC Nassaji Mazandaran 1-2 Sanat Naft Abadan FC – Sepahan FC 2-0 Machine Sazi FC – Foolad FC 1-1 Paykan FC

There are just two weeks until the end of Persian Gulf Pro League and Persepolis FC has the highest chance to become the champion.