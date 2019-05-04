/photo news/ Mashayekhi’s bust unveiled in Tehran

4 May 2019 / 11:40

Tehran (ISNA) – The bust of the late Iranian veteran actor Jamshid Mashayekhi was unveiled during a ceremony on Friday May 3 in the north of Tehran.

The unveiling ceremony was held in the presence of Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi and some of the Iranian actors and actresses. The name of the alley, where the bust of Jamashid Mashyekhi was unveiled, changed into Jamshid Mashayekhi Alley.

Mr Mashayekhi began his professional acting on stage in 1957 and appeared in nearly 100 films and 50 TV series and was awarded the Order of Culture and Art.