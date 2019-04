At the ceremony for Worker’s Week; Mr Rouhani acknowledges top Iranian Workers

30 April 2019 / 13:50

Tehran (ISNA) – The 30th ceremony to commemorate “National Workers Week” was held on Tuesday April 30 in the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Minister of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari and a number of Iranian workers.

At the ceremony that was held on Tuesday, Dr Hassan Rouhani acknowledged 29 top workers and managers nationwide by presenting them plaques of appreciation.