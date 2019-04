/photo news/ Iran’s Leader meets police commanders

29 April 2019 / 10:30

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei held a meeting with Iran’s police commanders on Sunday April 28 in Tehran.

The Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Armed Forces Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the need to persist with the current movement of the Police Forces towards the ideal Police Force as set by the Islamic Republic, and asserted “the Police Forces should seriously counter smuggling and confront those who disturb the security of the cyberspace.”