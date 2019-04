/photo news/ Aq Qala inundated by flood again

28 April 2019 / 10:46

Tehran (ISNA) – On Friday April 26, levees which have been built in Aq Qala City of Golestan Province were broken so that the city and its villages were inundated by flood waters.

After the incident, Iran’s Army, IRGC, Iranian Red Crescent Society and common people went to Aq Qala in order to ease the situation.