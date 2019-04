/photo news/ Iran’s National Orchestra performs epic Iranian songs

27 April 2019 / 16:41

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s National Orchestra performed some epic and national Iranian songs on April 26 and 27 at Kerman’s Ganjali Khan Square.

Iranian singer Salar Aghili and 60 musicians, lead by the conductor of Iran’s National Orchestra Fereidoun Shahbazian, performed the songs.