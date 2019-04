/photo news/ Persian Gulf Pro League, 27th week

27 April 2019 / 10:44

Tehran (ISNA) – In the 27th week of Persian Gulf Pro league, Zob Ahan Isfahan FC played against Tractor Sazi Tabriz FC on Friday April 26 in Isfahan and it was two-nil to Zob Ahan FC.

Persepolis FC leads the table with 56 points and Sepahan FC is placed second with 51 points.