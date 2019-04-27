Tehran (ISNA) – The golf tournament of diplomats was held on Friday April 26 at Tehran’s Enghelab Sports Complex in the presence of ambassadors, chargé d’affaires and the political, economic and cultural representatives of embassies located in Iran.
