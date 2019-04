/photo news/ Pol Dokhtar after 25 days

26 April 2019 / 13:19

Tehran (ISNA) – It has been 25 days since flood hit Pol Dokhtar City of Lorestan Province and people of the city still face many difficulties.

Cleaning Pol Dokhtar City continues, but there are still thick layers of mud in the city. Since weather gets warm, living in tents becomes more difficult for people of the city