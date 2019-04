/photo news/ Closing ceremony of 37th Fajr Intl. Film Festival

26 April 2019 / 11:47

Tehran (ISNA) – The closing ceremony of the 37th Fajr International Film Festival was held on Thursday night April 25 at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall during which the full lineup of winners were announced.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the American screenwriter, director and film critic and also the special guest of the festival Paul Schrader, director of the Cinema Organization Hossein Entezami and Head of Farabi Cinema Foundation Alireza Tabesh.