2019 AFC Champions League; Iran’s Zob Ahan beats UAE’s Al-Wasl

24 April 2019 / 10:14

Tehran (ISNA) – In the fourth week of the AFC Champions League group stage, Iran’s Zob Ahan FC played against UAE’s Al-Wasl FC on Tuesday April 23 in Isfahan and it was two-nil to Zob Ahan.

With this win, the Iranian football club leads the table at Group A of the competitions with 10 points.