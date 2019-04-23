/photo news/ Fight against plague of locusts in Iran

23 April 2019 / 15:36

Tehran (ISNA) – Six southern provinces of Iran have been attacked by a plague of locusts among which Hormozgan Province has had most damages.

In January, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) issued a warning about the attack of locusts in Iran as the country had heavy rainfalls which could attract a plague of locusts.

Currently, fight against locusts is being continued in an area with the extent of 48, 500 hectares in Iran. In Hormozgan and five other provinces of Iran, the fight is carried out overland and through air.

The following photos have been taken from these fights against locusts in Shamil Village of Hormozgan Province.