/photo news/ 32nd edition of Tehran Intl. Book Fair opens

23 April 2019 / 14:15

Tehran (ISNA) – The opening ceremony of the 32nd edition of Tehran International Book Fair was held on Tuesday April 23 in Tehran.

Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi and head of the 32nd Tehran International Book Fair attended the ceremony. China is the special guest of the exhibition this year. The exhibition of this year will be held under the motto “Reading Is Ability”.