/photo news/ 5th day of 37th Fajr Intl. Film Festival

23 April 2019 / 12:00

Tehran (ISNA) – The fifth day of the 37th Fajr International Film Festival was held on Monday night April 22 at Tehran’s Charsou Cineplex.

American screenwriter, director and film critic Paul Schrader made an appearance at Charsou Cineplex on Monday during which he praised Iran’s cinema.